Class 10 student caned for skipping holiday lessons

Maths teacher, Arulanantham, has been placed under suspension

Bruises on the body of tenth class student Najibur Rahman | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Class 10 student of a government-aided school in Pudukkottai was caned black and blue by his math teacher allegedly for not completing his holiday homework. The boy was sent to Pudukkottai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Chief Educational Officer T Vijayalakshmi has placed the teacher, Arulanantham, under suspension.
Najibur Rahman (14) is a student of the school on Alangudi Road in Pudukkottai town. Rahman is looked after by his uncle Sagul Hameed as his father works abroad. Hameed said Rahman had failed to complete his homework and was punished with a caning. Most of the blows landed on his thighs and calves. As he was struggling to walk when he came home, family members took him to hospital. He was treated and taken back home in the evening.

Hameed said Rahman was not good at academics and was often in the bad books of teachers. He said, “Though he was often reprimanded for his poor academics, this is the first time such violent punishment has been given to the boy.”

He is a slow learner and does not always keep up with the rest of the class, but this does not allow anyone to cane him like that.” News of the incident spread and Ganesh Nagar police arrived at the hospital to check on Rahman. They also took a complaint against the teacher.

Comments(1)

  • Algernon
    He is a truant and deserved corporal punishment but it should have been delivered in a controlled manner
    20 days ago reply
