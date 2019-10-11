Home States Tamil Nadu

Court extends custody of suspects in NEET case

The police had registered a case against the duo under IPC Sections 120(b), 419 and 420.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THENI: The Theni Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Dr Venkatesan and son Udit Suriya, arrested by the CB-CID for obtaining a medical seat illegally, till October 24. The police had registered a case against the duo under IPC Sections 120(b), 419 and 420. They were remanded in judicial custody on September 26 and lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Dr Venkatesan filed a bail petition before the Theni JM Court, which dismissed the petition on Wednesday. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is likely to hear a bail petition filed by Udit Suriya on October 14. The duo was taken back to the Madurai Central Prison. Meanwhile, the JM Court adjourned the hearing of bail pleas submitted by four other suspects -- Praveen and his father Saravanan, Rahul and his father Devis -- to October 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp