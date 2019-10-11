Filmy-style face-off between cop and rowdy in Tamil Nadu goes viral

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Audio clips of a heated exchange between a rowdy and a police officer here has gone viral on social media. Sources said that the clips feature Sub-Inspector E Esakkiraja and history-sheeter Madasamy. Esakkiraja was searching for Madasamy at his brother’s house in Paraikuttam near Maniachi. Esakkiraja allegedly had threatened to break Madasamy’s leg for his criminal acts. Both are from Paraikuttam and their families were at loggerheads over some dispute, they added.

According to official sources, Madasamy is accused of over 40 cases including placing bomb at Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju’s office in 2016. Madasamy was also accused of injuring Esakkiraja’s father Esakkidurai with knife in 1998.

Madasamy shared an audio clip of a phone call between two of them on social media saying, “I would have killed you but I am sparing you for the sake of the uniform you wear.” Replying to the threat, Esakiraja dared Madasamy to meet him alone. “I will meet you just as a Parakkutam villager and not as police,” he added in the clip.

In the clip, Madasamy also divulges his plan to eliminate a leader of another community, largely present in southern districts.A senior police officer told TNIE that they are keenly watching the developments.

According to sources, SI Esakkiraja is a well known as a kick-boxing player. He has achieved many medals in kick-boxing World Cup, Asian Championship, Indian Championship and other inter-state championships.