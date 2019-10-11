Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishers get reprieve on use of high-power boats

A group of fishermen had filed a petition to stay the order, which warned that boats using engines with more than 240 horsepower would be seized.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on an order issued by the Fisheries department in Nagapattinam district to fishermen regarding the use of high-powered engines and also issued notices to the officials including the District Collector.

A group of fishermen had filed a petition to stay the order, which warned that boats using engines with more than 240 horsepower would be seized.The vacation bench of Justice R Subramanian granted the interim stay for four weeks for the authorities concerned to submit their statements.

P Wilson, counsel for the petitioner ‘Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar Mechanized Boat Owners Association,’ submitted that the Fisheries department had given an ultimatum to the fishermen at the Pazhayar harbour to uninstall the high-powered engines by October 13.

Under the Government Order, mechanised boats can have a maximum length of 24m and an engine power of 240 HP while under the earlier norms (Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983), boats less than 20m in length and with an engine power of 180HP could be registered.

The fishermen from the Pazhayar harbour also submitted that they had not gone to the sea for the past 83 days after they became divided over the use of high powered engines.

Tougher norms
Under the new order, mechanised boats can have a maximum length of 24m and an engine power of 240 HP while under the earlier norms, boats less than 20m in length and  engine power of 180HP could be registered

TAGS
Madras High Court fishermen
