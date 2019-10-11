Home States Tamil Nadu

HC relief to owners of high speed boats

Published: 11th October 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mechanised boats

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM / THANJAVUR: Madras High Court on Thursday granted stay on Fisheries department’s order of seizing boats that were fitted with high-speed engines (more than 240 hp) in Pazhayar.

The department had warned fishers to remove high-speed engines in their boats before October 13. Opposing this, a group of fishers from ‘Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar Mechanized Boat Owners Association’ moved the High Court praying for a stay. The court ordered a stay until next on October 16.

“High-speed engines are vital to meet our business demands. The High Court order came as a relief to us. We hope that the Court will permit to use the engines,” said M Kottaiyan, a representative from Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar Mechanized Boat Owners Association.

The fishers in Pazhayar fishing harbour did not venture into the sea for the past 83 days as two groups --  for and against the use of ‘China-made high-speed engines (with hp ranging from 240 to 800) -- were at loggerheads with each other. The Registered Mechanized Boat Owners Association were among those who opposed the use of such engines. However, petitions from both the sides were filed at the Court. The issue invited fisheries department’s intervention, announcing high-speed engines seizure if they were not removed before October 13.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from fisheries department in Chennai said, “The engines are illegal. We will not seize the boats until next hearing in Court.” K Arutchezhiyan from Registered Mechanized Boat Owners Association pointed out that it was the mistake of the fisheries department as it was as not steady in implementing rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court high-speed engines Mechanized Boats
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp