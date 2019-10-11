HC relief to owners of high speed boats

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM / THANJAVUR: Madras High Court on Thursday granted stay on Fisheries department’s order of seizing boats that were fitted with high-speed engines (more than 240 hp) in Pazhayar.

The department had warned fishers to remove high-speed engines in their boats before October 13. Opposing this, a group of fishers from ‘Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar Mechanized Boat Owners Association’ moved the High Court praying for a stay. The court ordered a stay until next on October 16.

“High-speed engines are vital to meet our business demands. The High Court order came as a relief to us. We hope that the Court will permit to use the engines,” said M Kottaiyan, a representative from Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar Mechanized Boat Owners Association.

The fishers in Pazhayar fishing harbour did not venture into the sea for the past 83 days as two groups -- for and against the use of ‘China-made high-speed engines (with hp ranging from 240 to 800) -- were at loggerheads with each other. The Registered Mechanized Boat Owners Association were among those who opposed the use of such engines. However, petitions from both the sides were filed at the Court. The issue invited fisheries department’s intervention, announcing high-speed engines seizure if they were not removed before October 13.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from fisheries department in Chennai said, “The engines are illegal. We will not seize the boats until next hearing in Court.” K Arutchezhiyan from Registered Mechanized Boat Owners Association pointed out that it was the mistake of the fisheries department as it was as not steady in implementing rules.