No support for AIADMK in bypolls: PT chief Krishnasamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy on Thursday announced that his party would not support the AIADMK candidates in the by-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies since the AIADMK government had ‘highly disappointed’ the party by not issuing the GO for renaming of six sub-sects – Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan and Pallan as Devendrakula Vellalars. The party also decided not to extend support to any other political party in these by-elections.

The high level committee meeting of the PT chaired by Krishnasamy, on Thursday adopted a resolution in this regard. Talking to reporters, Krishnasamy recalled that in 2010, they met late leader J Jayalalithaa and put forth three key demands which included collectively renaming certain sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalars and the AIADMK leader had promised to do the needful. But after coming to power in 2011, she did not fulfil that promise. When Puthiya Thamizhagam decided not to support the AIADMK candidate in the by-election to Sankarankovil Assembly constituency, Jayalalithaa had deputed two senior ministers and promised that she would fulfil the demand. However, the promise was not kept.

“Now, the AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, too, seeks support of the PT in Nanguneri by-election without fulfilling our long-pending demand,” Krishnasamy said and added that in deference of the view of the Devendrakula Vellalars, the Puthiya Thamizhagam had decided not to support the AIADMK candidates in the by-elections. Puthiya Thamizhagam joined the AIADMK-led alliance for the Lok Sabha elections and Krishnasamy unsuccessfully contested from Tenkasi Parliamentary constituency with the Two Leaves symbol.