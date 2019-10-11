Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Provide packages to promote Myanmar as tourist destination’

The travel is also very expensive. Tourism will help to develop friendly relationship between people, help to learn culture and know each other.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though India, particularly Tamil Nadu, shares a similar heritage and culture with Myanmar, tourists from here are very low due to lack of proper air connectivity, said Moe Kyaw Aung, Myanmar Ambassador to India, on Thursday.

Speaking at the Indo-Myanmar meeting on Tourism-2019, organised by Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association (TTTHA) here on Thursday, Moe Kyaw Aung said, “There are no many direct flights from India, especially from Chennai. This is one of the big hurdles for promoting Myanmar tourism among Indians”.

“I encourage tour operators from here to provide good packages to these tourists to promote Myanmar tourism. Though, India shares similar culture and heritage with Myanmar, in terms of tourist arrival in Myanmar, India stands 10th place,” he said.

Stating that after Myanmar recently liberalised the visa scheme, which offers comfort of even getting transit visa on arrival in the country, Moe Kyaw Aung said the number of tourists from China and other neighbouring countries has gone up.

The travel is also very expensive. Tourism will help to develop friendly relationship between people, help to learn culture and know each other. It is sad to see that younger generation of today lack much knowledge about Myanmar’s rich heritage and culture,” Moe Kyaw Aung said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Myanmar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp