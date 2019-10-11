Home States Tamil Nadu

Red carpet ready for Modi-Xi's mega Mahabalipuram meet

As Chennai is fully prepared to welcome the leaders for the two-day informal summit to be held in Mamallapuram starting today, offices, schools and establishments make plans to beat traffic chaos.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inspects the monuments

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inspects the monuments | Sunish P Surendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mamallapuram is all set to host the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two-day event will be held on Friday and Saturday. The entire coastal town has been decked up to receive the dignitaries and heavy security has been deployed.

Roads leading to the town have been renovated, new sign boards erected, and overgrown tree branches trimmed. All the public properties including lamp poles, government buildings, water tanks and walls have been given a fresh lick of paint. Decorated flower arches at entrances to Kovalam and Mamallapuram, a Buddha statue at the Shore Temple, wooden walkways, and natural grass lawns are some of the additional attractions.

Local residents have been asked to carry their identity cards while stepping out of their homes on Friday and Saturday. “I cannot believe my eyes. This town has never looked so clean, not even in my childhood,” says a 35-year-old woman. “But despite the cosmetic changes, the fact is that all of us here are struggling for potable drinking water,” she said. The empty overhead water tank installed at the entrance of Mamallapuram has also been painted.

Schools, offices closed

Some schools and colleges along the route — city airport to Mamallapuram — have declared holiday or half day on Friday, owing to traffic diversions. A matriculation school at Kotturpuram has informed parents to pick up their wards after the first half of the day, while a private school near Guduvanchery has declared Friday as holiday. Offices located on the OMR have issued special advisories to their employees in view of the summit. Many companies, especially the ones located in Sholinganallur, Tidel Park and Ramanujan IT Park, have given their employees an option of working from home.

Lower courts adjourned

Based on a request from the city police, lower courts in Chennai have adjourned cases till Saturday, as policemen aren’t available to escort remand prisoners to court. However, where extension of remand is necessary, prison superintendent has been told to conduct the proceedings through video-conferencing.

Security tightened

A Chinese national and two students from Ladakh and Arunachal were picked up by the city police on Thursday. They were released later after obtaining written statements. A 27-year-old man from China, who got down from a private bus near Rohini theatre was secured by police personnel on patrol. He was taken to the CMBT police station.“Inquiries revealed that he reached Bengaluru from Guangdong in China and came to Chennai for his professional work,” said a police officer.

No facilities for cops

Personnel deployed on security duty had to make do with limited amenities available. Cops have been given accommodation at community and marriage halls, and at private colleges. But they do not have access to proper toilet facilities, causing hardship.

What will Xi eat?

The Chinese premier is bringing with him a team of personal chefs, according to sources at the ITC Grand Chola, where he will be staying. The details, for security reasons, are fairly hush-hush. All ingredients for the President’s meals during his stay will be brought by the team from China.

ALSO WATCH | Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled

It’s, hence, unlikely that he will be indulging in South Indian delicacies such as dosa or filter coffee. "A separate portion of the kitchen has been cordoned off for them to prepare meals," a source told Express. A standard meal of the President looks like this: Pork and onion buns, stewed pork liver and a generous serving of greens. This was the president’s exact order at a local restaurant, much to the delight of staff and fellow diners, when he stepped out unannounced for a meal last year

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Xi Jinping Mahabalipuram
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp