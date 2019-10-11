Say hi to Xi: AIADMK, BJP cadres have task cut out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP have made elaborate arrangements to accord a warm reception for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cadres of both parties, and school students, will stand on either side of the road from the airport to Mamallapuram, waving the national flags of India and China, during the arrival and departure of the leaders.

Party functionaries in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts have organised various traditional music and dance performances, such as Chenda Melam, Karagattam, Thappattam, Oyilattam, and Mayilattam, said AIADMK’s N Balaganga.

Karuppu M Muruganandam, BJP’ State general secretary and Karu Nagarajan, State secretary told Express the BJP has organised a grand welcome to the leaders at nine points between airport and Mamallapuram.

A digital van is going around in Kancheepuram and Chennai districts screening a 20-minute film highlighting the traditional relationship between Tamil Nadu and China for 2,400 years.

On Thursday, BJP organised a boat procession between Palavakkam to Kottivakkam on Thursday. Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and senior functionaries of BJP took part in it. Meanwhile, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali wished success for the summit, saying it could have huge global implications.

‘India looking to restore trade balance with China’

India is looking to restore its trade balance with China and enter the value-added manufacturing industry, minister K Pandiarajan said. Speaking at the China-India cultural summit on Thursday, he said: “Currently, India exports raw materials to China and China exports manufactured goods to India. We want to change that dynamics.”Stating that the summit may shift some Chinese manufacturing to India, he said that the country will, however, be careful with investments in strategic sectors. Pandiarajan said at the cultural summit, he had learned that two Chinese universities had set up Tamil chairs.

Cultural events

TN has planned several cultural events all along the route that will be taken by the Chinese president

Guindy: Thappattam

ITC Chola: Nagaswaram

OMR - Pallavaram junction: Dance by MP artistes

Kanathur: Sambalpuri folk dance by Odisha artistes

Near Taj: Thappattam

Thiruvidanthai: Panchavadyam

Nemmeli: Dollu Kunitha folk dance by Karnataka artistes

Tigers Cave: Thudumbattam by artistes from Tamil Nadu

Mamallapuram panchayat office: Thudumbattam