Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanks to uproar over Subashri's death, TN government goes banner-free for Modi-Xi summit

The High Court had given permission to both State and Centre government to erect banners for the talks between the world leaders in Mamallapuram.

Published: 11th October 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting near airport for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Chennai on Friday

People waiting near airport for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite Tamil Nadu government getting permission to put out posters and cutouts during the Second India-China informal Summit at Mahabalipuram, the giant cutouts were absent along the East coast stretch.

ALSO READ| PM Modi arrives in Chennai 75 minutes before schedule for talks with Xi Jinping

The recent death of Chennai techie Subashri created a lot of uproar and social media noise prompting the government to crack down on the banner culture which is prevalent in Tamil Nadu. The helipad where in the BJP and AIADMK cadres assembled hardly had any posters or cutouts. This was unlike the earlier Defence Expo where in the entire East Coast Road was decorated with posters.

It is to be recalled that Subhasri, a resident of Chennai, was riding her two-wheeler at the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi Hospital when the banner placed by an AIADMK ex-councillor Jayagopal fell over her.

ALSO READ | Tearful farewell for Subashri, a warm and friendly 23-year-old with big dreams

Her vehicle skidded and she fell down on the road. Instantly a water tanker lorry plying behind her ran over her, crushing her to death.

Subhasri, a B.Tech graduate, was returning home after work and had written IELTS exam to go to Canada.

Jayagopal submitted that it was his party cadre who put up the banners for the marriage function out of ‘love and affection’ and that he did not have any role in erecting them.He also blamed the police department  for mechanically adding his name in the First Information Report without carrying out a proper investigation.

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subashri techie Tamil Nadu banner culture Modi Xi talks Modi-Xi summit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp