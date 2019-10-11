Tourism minister gheraoed by PT cadre for using Krishnasamy photo

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) cadre led by its Nanguneri Union Secretary Thalavai Pandi gheraoed State Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan for using their party founder K Krishnasamy’s picture in AIADMK campaign pamphlets in Moolaikaraipatti here on Thursday.

It was only after the minister, who was accompanied by AIADMK functionaries, assured PT cadre that he would not distribute the pamphlets, the latter dispersed. Earlier, they questioned the minister as to why he was distributing the particular pamphlets, especially when PT has chosen to break its alliance with AIADMK. When police arrived at the spot, the PT cadre complained to them that the minister was instigating them. Claiming that they have already complained about the issue, they wanted the police to seize the pamphlets.

“Office-bearers of our advocate wing had already filed a complaint to the Nanguneri Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Returning Officer against Thalavai Pandi for using our party leader’s picture and PT flag in their election campaigns. However, the authorities did not take any action. Our party founder Krishnasamy firmly said that there was no alliance with AIADMK unless the State government issues a Government Order categorising seven SC sub-castes as Devendrakula Vellalars,” Pandi told TNIE.