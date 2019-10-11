Walkers have snakes for company in Thillai Nagar Corporation Park

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After sunset, most residents avoid taking a walk in the corporation park at Thillai Nagar for fear of stepping on snakes. Corporation employees have also cautioned residents to avoid walking through shaded areas at night as they, too, have come across snakes on the premises.

A corporation worker said, “There have not been any reports of snakebites but recently, some residents spotted a snake. Since then, we have been urging them to stay away from areas with bushes or which are not properly illuminated at night.” Sources said workers cannot guarantee safety as there is a poorly maintained railway property behind the park.

“We clean the park daily but the Tiruchy Fort station land behind it is poorly maintained with tall shrubs and waste material scattered all over. Because of this, snakes have found shelter in the station premises and also enter the park.”

Thillai Nagar resident Sivasubramaniam Natarajan said, “There are so many people using the park in the mornings and early evenings, but there is not much footfall after sunset. The corporation has to raise the issue of snakes with Railways, at least for the sake of children who use the park.” Some residents opined the civic body has to take steps to ensure the safety of residents. “It is the first modern park in the city. Though the corporation is doing a good job of maintaining it, the civic body should also take steps to ensure public safety. The corporation needs to clear the shrubs from the railway premises,” said YS Aandal, a resident.

The corporation is in a fix as it cannot clear shrubs on railway property without the permission of the transporter. “Our park is in front of Tiruchy Fort station. We cannot clear the shrubs and clean railway property without their permission. We will inform Tiruchy railway division and our officials would then take necessary steps to ensure public safety,” a top corporation official said.