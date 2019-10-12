Home States Tamil Nadu

3 women charred to death in cracker unit explosion

Three women were charred to death and  two women seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at  Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday afternoon.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police investigating the fire cracker unit at Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three women were charred to death and two women seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at  Karayamputhur near Bahour on Friday afternoon.

According to Superintendent of Police (South) Balakrishnan, when five women workers were manufacturing crackers for the ensuing Deepavali in the Om Sakthi Fireworks Unit owned by Gunasundari (45), wife of Vadivelu, the explosives stored in the unit caught fire, triggering an explosion. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Varalaskhmi (45), Deepa (37) and her sister Vaitheeswari( 27) died on the spot while another worker Kalamani (45)  and Gunasundari, were seriously injured and hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute. The three deceased women were from Sornavur and Panayadikuppam villages.

Three fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly two hours and put out the flame. 
The manufacturing unit is situated near Karayamputhir village.  It has got a licence valid till March 31, 2020. The famous cracker, ‘Ariyankuppam patas’, was being manufactured in the unit.

One dies in V’nagar

A 50-year-old worker died in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Jameen Salwarpatti on Friday. The deceased, Muthupandi, a resident of Alamarathupatti village. Sources said the unit, owned by one Baskaran of Sivakasi, had a licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). It had employed 200 workers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp