AIADMK paying Rs 5,000 per vote in Vikravandi bypoll, alleges DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The AIADMK is adopting cash-for-vote practice giving over Rs 5,000 per vote to win the Vikravandi by-election. Take the cash, because it is your tax money, but cast your vote for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate,” DMK leader Duraimurugan told voters. He was campaigning for the party’s candidate Pughazhendi at Anniyur village in Kaanai block on Thursday.

“I have been in politics for over 60 years and faced 20 bypolls. Based on my experience, I will say one cannot win elections using authoritarian power like how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami believes. This by-election and the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be won by our party,” Duraimurugan claimed.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa tried to stop the free electricity scheme for farmers, which was brought during his ministerial tenure, and other schemes launched during the DMK’s term in office, Duraimurugan said. However, he fought against the move.

“The Nandhan Canal project was inspected when I was Minister of Public Works Department (PWD). It was left unfinished after the AIADMK came to power. Now, the AIADMK ministers do not even know where the canal is located. We promise the project will be completed if the DMK wins this by-election. Further, several welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers of Villupuram will also be implemented if DMK wins,” Duraimurugan said.