Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK paying Rs 5,000 per vote in Vikravandi bypoll, alleges DMK

“The Nandhan Canal project was inspected when I was Minister of Public Works Department (PWD). It was left unfinished after the AIADMK came to power.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The AIADMK is adopting cash-for-vote practice giving over Rs 5,000 per vote to win the Vikravandi by-election. Take the cash, because it is your tax money, but cast your vote for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate,” DMK leader Duraimurugan told voters. He was campaigning for the party’s candidate Pughazhendi at Anniyur village in Kaanai block on Thursday. 

“I have been in politics for over 60 years and faced 20 bypolls. Based on my experience, I will say one cannot win elections using authoritarian power like how Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami believes. This by-election and the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be won by our party,” Duraimurugan claimed. 

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa tried to stop the free electricity scheme for farmers, which was brought during his ministerial tenure, and other schemes launched during the DMK’s term in office, Duraimurugan said. However, he fought against the move.

“The Nandhan Canal project was inspected when I was Minister of Public Works Department (PWD). It was left unfinished after the AIADMK came to power. Now, the AIADMK ministers do not even know where the canal is located. We promise the project will be completed if the DMK wins this by-election. Further, several welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers of Villupuram will also be implemented if DMK wins,” Duraimurugan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Vikravandi bypoll
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp