Beautification cost Tiruchy’s Swachh rank? 

If that is the case, we would secure higher scores in the coming years,” a source said.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Indian Railways is spending about Rs 23 crore to create an airport-like ambience and improve cleanliness in Tiruchy railway station. However, the works appear not to have cut much ice with its own inspectors as they pushed the station’s cleanliness ranking from 65 down to 183 in the Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat (SRSB-2019) survey.

The survey released by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 2 has only created confusion among officials. “We are hoping to get some explanation for the drop in the ranking of Tiruchy and other stations of Southern Railway. Only then would we able to identify the issues. Currently, we only have the total points obtained by each station under various sections (like process evaluation, direct observation and citizen feedback),” a source said.

Interestingly, the SRSB-2019 results are contradictory as Tiruchy station got higher rankings in previous years when beautification works were only in the pipeline. The station ranked 15th in SRSB-2016 and 99th in SRSB-2017. It improved its ranking the next year and was ranked 5th in SRSB-2018. A section of employees believe ongoing construction activities might have affected the rank. “We do not have a clear-cut explanation on what went wrong. We are assuming the ranking would have dropped because of construction activities. If that is the case, we would secure higher scores in the coming years,” a source said.

