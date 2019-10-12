Home States Tamil Nadu

Income tax department conducts searches in Tamil Nadu, Goa

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, search action on October 11 in the case of a business group based in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu was undertaken.

Published: 12th October 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income tax department has conducted search operations in Tamil Nadu and Goa to crack down on evaders.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, search action on October 11 in the case of a business group based in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu was undertaken.

The group is mainly into running of educational institutions, and coaching institutes for competitive exams like NEET, etc.

The search operation covered 17 premises, including residential properties of the group's promoters.

The premises are located in Namakkal, Perundurai, Karur and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, it said.

Besides, it said, the department carried out search operation on October 10 covering six premises of two groups involved in the sale-purchase of hotel resort in Goa.

The search resulted in seizure of undisclosed assets of Rs 4.39 crore comprising undisclosed cash of Rs 2.55 crore and jewellery/valuables worth Rs 1.84 crore, the statement added.

The groups made a disclosure of a total amount of Rs 124.41 crore, representing undisclosed income and also committed to pay taxes immediately.

With regard to Tamil Nadu case, it said, significant amount of cash was found in a safe inside an auditorium in a school premise.

Unaccounted cash of about Rs 30 crore has been found and seized, the statement added.

The unaccounted receipts are deployed for acquiring immovable properties as personal investments, which are then leased for long-term to the trust for expanding to other towns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax department Tamil nadu income tax searches
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp