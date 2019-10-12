Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu facing cash flow crisis: KS Alagiri

Recalling Jawaharlal Nehru-led government’s relationship with China, Alagiri welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping who is in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with PM Modi.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

KS Alagiri

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri said that the people of Tamil Nadu were undergoing cash flow crisis due to the policy decisions taken by the present State and Central governments.

Speaking to media persons in Nanguneri on Friday, Alagiri said: “The cash flow in India was good and stable when Manmohan Singh was in office. However, Tamil Nadu people are witnessing a cash flow crisis and that resulted in closure of different types of industries across the State. A lot of youth lost jobs. To brush the truth under the carpet, prime minister is travelling to foreign countries,” Alagiri alleged, adding that the Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan would bring industries to Nanguneri Special Economic Zone if voted to power.

Recalling Jawaharlal Nehru-led government’s relationship with China, Alagiri welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping who is in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with PM Modi.

He said that the demand of Devendrakula Vellalars would be taken for consideration if DMK comes to power. “Since both the AIADMK and BJP deceived the Devendrakula Vellalars, Krishnasamy and John Pandian are afraid of supporting them,” he added.

On DMK’s donation of Rs 25 crore to Communist parties for Parliamentary elections, Alagiri said DMK had collected the money from its cadre and the election expenditure details were submitted before Income Tax Department and Election Commission of India. 

KS Alagiri
