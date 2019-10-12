Home States Tamil Nadu

Victim of DMK’s witch hunt, says AIADMK’s Narayanan

Hits back at Stalin for calling him a ‘rowdy’, says four cases, from which he was exonerated four years ago, were foisted falsely when the DMK was in power

Published: 12th October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Duraimurugan addressing the gathering | special arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Responding to DMK President MK Stalin for his ‘rowdy’ remark against him, Nanguneri AIADMK candidate V Narayanan termed the Leader of Opposition, his brother MK Azhagiri and son-in-law as “rowdies” here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons amid his campaign in Palayamkottai Union, Narayanan said, “Stalin is free to say that I am facing criminal cases but only after getting a report from the city police to corroborate his claim. Whatever Stalin is saying is a lie. Four cases were registered against me and I was freed from all the four that were foisted falsely when DMK was in power. I am practising Ayya Vazhi; I give things to others and don’t grab anything from them. My hands are clean and I will win by a huge margin in Nanguneri polls.” 

Stalin, during his campaign in several places of Nanguneri constituency, alleged that AIADMK candidate has a criminal background, and branded him as a rowdy. He said AIADMK candidate was facing cases for crimes such as land grabbing. He also alleged that Narayanan was holding kangaroo courts. 

Minister hits out at Stalin

Minister Sellur K Raju, who accompanied Narayanan, charged that Stalin was the most corrupt person. “What was Stalin’s financial status during his father’s early days? How DMK leaders amassed wealth and are running colleges? It was the DMK government that got dismissed for its corruption,” he hit back. 

He accused Stalin of grabbing a plot from an elderly man to construct a house in Velachery. “Stalin negotiated with that elderly man after the latter filed a land-grabbing case against him when the late chief minister Jayalalitha was in office,” he said.

Raju said DMK had waived off cooperative loans only to benefit the rich. “Stalin was wrong when he said in his campaign that Karunanidhi had waived off Rs 7,000 crore of agriculture loan. It was only Rs 3,773 crore. DMK government had waived off loans worth Rs 1,800 crore obtained by those who bought lorries and tractors using the amount. For instance, a Rs 90 lakh loan obtained by a family was waived off during DMK’s term in office. Was not that taxpayers’ money?” Raju asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nanguneri V Narayanan AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp