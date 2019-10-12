Youth stabs college girl in Tamil Nadu after she rejects proposal

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A youth stabbed a college student after she allegedly rebuffed his advances. The girl is seriously injured and is hospitalised at Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital. Police have registered a case and are searching for the assailant, identified as Sudhakar (25).

Mahalakshmi (19), daughter of Selvaraj of Mangoon village here, is a second-year B.Sc student of a private college in Perambalur town.

Sudhakar is the son of Kannan of Poiyur village, Ariyalur, He had come to Perambalur for some welding work at Mahalakshmi’s family’s newly built house and had taken a liking to the girl and got her number.

Reportedly, Sudhakar used to call Mahalakshmi and disturbed her.

She chose to ignore him after he expressed interest in her and informed her parents about being harassed.

On September 9, they lodged a complaint with Padalur police station and another with the Perambalur SP’s office as he continued to disturb her, but no action was taken.

On Thursday, Sudhakar went to Mahalakshmi’s house when she was alone.

An altercation broke out as Sudhakar repeatedly asked to start a relationship with him.

When she refused, an enraged Sudhakar allegedly attacked her with a knife, injuring her neck and arms. He fled the spot.