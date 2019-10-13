Home States Tamil Nadu

12-kg gold recovered in Tiruchy heist case

As much as 12 kg of gold and diamond ornaments were recovered from Murugan, the suspected mastermind of the Lalithaa jewellery theft case, on Saturday.

Jewellery theft case convict Murugan being brought to Armed Forces camp in Perambalur on Saturday

PERAMBALUR/TIRUCHY: As much as 12 kg of gold and diamond ornaments were recovered from Murugan, the suspected mastermind of the Lalithaa jewellery theft case, on Saturday. He surrendered before the Bengaluru court on Friday. According to police, during Bengaluru police’s inquiry with him, Murugan had revealed that he had hidden the stolen valuables (12 kg of gold) on the banks of Cauvery near Poosathurai area in Thiruverambur. Following this, he was brought to Tiruchy from Bengaluru. 

According to sources, the Bengaluru police also visited his rented house on Vengur road and after recovering the valuables, headed back to Bengaluru with Murugan, without informing the Tiruchy police. However, the Tiruchy police intercepted them at Perambalur to verify the stolen jewellery, sources added.  

On Friday afternoon, a special team of Tiruchy police, led by Deputy commissioner of police A Myilvaganan, along with Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque and Perambalur SP Nisha Parthipan, examined the valuables and found that all of them were stolen from Lalithaa jewellery showroom on October 2. Police sources stated that as the valuables were recovered by the Bengaluru police team, it had to be produced in Bengaluru court and following that it would be brought back to Tiruchy court. Later in the day, the suspect was brought to Perambalur Armed Reserve. 

Earlier, the police recovered as much as 4.25 kg of gold and 450 gm of gold from two accused Manikandan and Kanagavalli, respectively. So far, 17 kg of valuables were recovered of the total 27 kg that was burgled from Lalithaa jewellery showroom in Chathiram bus stand on October 2. 

