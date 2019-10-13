Home States Tamil Nadu

Back from inquiry, man found dead

 A 46-year-old driver of Tiruvallur district who was taken to police station in connection with a road accident case was found hanging from a tree on Friday night. 

Published: 13th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old driver of Tiruvallur district who was taken to police station in connection with a road accident case was found hanging from a tree on Friday night. Chandran of Ellathukottai in Uthukottai was working as a tractor driver. On Wednesday, when he was returning home, his tractor knocked down a two-wheeler and the rider, Baskar, was injured. Chandran did not stop and went home, a police officer said.

Baskar was admitted at Government Hospital, Tiruvallur and returned home on Friday. Based on his complaint, Pennalurpet police registered a case and called Chandran for an enquiry on Friday morning. He did not return home till night, the officer said.

Villagers and relatives searched for him and found him hanging from a mango tree in a grove. They protested and blocked Chennai - Andhra Pradesh road at Uthukottai. Senior police officers pacified the villagers. The body was sent to Government Hospital.

