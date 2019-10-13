Home States Tamil Nadu

Family consumes poison, four die

Four out of seven members of the same family died after they consumed poison at Avadi on Saturday.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four out of seven members of the same family died after they consumed poison at Avadi on Saturday.  Three, including two children, are battling for their lives. Preliminary inquiries revealed that debts to the tune of about Rs 80 lakh was the reason for the tragedy. The deceased Govindasamy (65), who was in building contract business, failed to cope with debts, investigation officers said adding they did not recover any suicide note from the house.

“The incident came to light after Govindasamy’s son-in-law Arumugam, arrived at his in-law’s house in search of his wife, Kalyani, 28, and children around 6.50 pm on Saturday. Arumugam, who was working in a private firm, went for work in the morning. He was staying in a rented house at  Annanur near Govindasamy’s house at Sivasakthi Nagar at Avadi,” said a police officer.

Arumugam informed police he returned home and found his wife and children were not there. He went to Govindasamy’s house and was shocked to see them lying unconscious. Arumugam found Govindasamy and his wife Subbammal (60) were also lying unconscious in their bedroom, while their two sons Nagaraj (35) who is staying with his parents after getting divorce, and Ravi (32) were lying in the hall. 

Kalyani (28) and her daughters, Sarveswari (8) and Yogapriya (6), were also found lying unconscious inside the house. Arumugam rushed them all to a private hospital at Avadi. Doctors declared Govindasamy, Subbammal and their sons Nagaraj and Ravi dead, while Kalyani and her daughters were immediately shifted to KMC hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Investigation officers said they will know the reason for the suicide pact only after inquiring Kalyani. Police said that Kalyani and her daughters may have consumed the poison mixed in cool drink after she found that her parents and brothers were dead.

