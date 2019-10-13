Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmland turns classroom for these tiny tots

Saturday was a day of educational experience away from regular school for these tiny tots of Poiyamani Panchayat Union Middle School at Kulithalai in Karur.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 40 school students turned ‘One-day farmers’ on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR/TIRUCHY: Saturday was a day of educational experience away from regular school for these tiny tots of Poiyamani Panchayat Union Middle School at Kulithalai in Karur. No books, no homework. They were a joyful lot as they got their tiny hands and feet messy with wet mud. As many as 40 of them from Class VI and VII were taken on a field trip to a farmland in Poiyyamani by teachers Boopathy, Tamil Poonkuyil Mozhi and Kavitha. The motive: to impart the importance of agriculture and sow interest of farming among them. 

“We wanted them to understand every farmer’s effort in cultivating a single kg of rice,” said Boopathy, who coordinated the trip. He added that they were surprised when they got to know that the field they visited belonged to one of the student’s father Selvam. “He welcomed us with an open hand and explained every process in detail. He also guided students in transplanting paddy themselves,” he said. 

He noted that earlier, agriculture was taught as a subject in schools, but later it was scrapped. He insisted on having it as subject for the next generation to have an experience of real field.  As many as 60 students of Oxford Nursery and Primary School in Manikandam’s Somarasampettai also turned into one-day farmers. They interacted with farmers, learnt to transplant paddy and also had lunch with farmers during their trip to a farm in Pallakaadu in Somarasampettai. 

Sowing seeds early on
Children belonging to Poiyamani Panchayat Union Middle School at Kulithalai in Karur were taken to a farmland by their teachers on Saturday to impart the importance of agriculture and develop interest in farming practices. Students were guided on transplanting paddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp