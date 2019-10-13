Four held as Coimbatore police bust fake currency racket

Kirubakaran R By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the arrest of four men on Sunday, the Coimbatore police have busted a fake currency racket which is believed to have been operating for the past three months. Police also seized fake notes with the face value of Rs 11.57 lakh along with the printers, computers, scanner, colouring agents and other materials used to produce them.

The four men arrested were identified as A Dhanraj (35), from W Pudupatti in Virudhunagar district, S Ranjithkumar (23), a load man from Appanaidu Layout in Ganapathy, C Praveen (23), from Ajjampatti in Dharmapuri district, and V Boopathi (26) alias Boopathi Raja aka Booboo, from Kasipalayam in Erode district. While all four were booked for using and possessing fake currency notes, Dhanraj was also booked for making or possessing instruments or materials for counterfeiting currency notes, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P Perumal.

Police said the racket came to their notice after Praveen and Boopathi used fake notes of Rs 100 denomination to purchase soft drinks at a shop in Gandhi Park on Saturday evening. Sensing something was wrong, the shopkeeper alerted the RS Puram police which questioned the duo and found 28 notes in the same denomination on their person. Further investigation revealed that it was Ranjith who had circulated the fake notes, said a source.

Using Ranjith as bait, a team led by Sub-Inspector M Velliraj laid a trap for Dhanraj, who was suspected of printing the notes, on Saturday night. The cops posed as customers and sought fake notes in Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 denominations. Sources said Dhanraj assured it could be arranged by 5 am on Sunday. Police narrowed in on his house in Idikarai by 2.30 am on Sunday and arrested him.



Dhanraj's modus operandi

According to the police, Dhanraj worked as an electrician. Two years ago, he was arrested in a fake currency note case in Virudhunagar district and spent a year in prison. He was released on bail recently. Police believe he started up his operations in Coimbatore three months ago and was printing notes in Rs 100 (old and new), Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations.

He had befriended Ranjith and distributed notes in Gandhipuram and Ganapathy areas through him. It was Ranjith who roped in Praveen and Boopathi. After taking a share, Dhanraj would give them three fake notes for each original currency note, police said. Praveen and Boopathi have reportedly confessed to circulating the fake notes in Gandhi Park and Townhall areas, where there are a lot of commercial establishments.



Tricks of the trade

A police officer said Dhanraj had been using the rental house in Idikarai to print the notes. "He would scan the original notes and print the fake ones with appropriate GSM paper. The fake notes had 17 of the identification marks necessary to pass for the real one. He used a special screening process to get the Gandhi portrait and the denomination printed on the note as close to the original as possible. For the colour-changing security feature, he used green silk gift wrapping paper," the officer explained.



Duo joined gang due to financial crisis

Police said Praveen and Boopathi were unemployed. Praveen had discontinued an MBA course and was staying in Varadharajapuram with his sister while preparing for the UPSC exams. Boopathi resided at Negamam with his family. He has a BE (EEE) degree and was recently laid off by a private firm. They joined Dhanraj's gang after encountering a financial crisis, the police said.