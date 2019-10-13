Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl, mother held in connection with NEET fraud

Arrested for tampering with marksheet, producing fake document for admission

Published: 13th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THENI: A girl aged 18 and her mother were arrested by CB CID on Friday for allegedly tampering with a marksheet and in connection with impersonation in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).Police identified them as Priyanka (18), a native of Dharmapuri and her mother Mynavathi (45).

Police sources said the girl and her mother had tampered the mark sheet and produced a fake document and got admission in a private college in Chennai. After cases of cheating in NEET were taken up, colleges were asked to check the authenticity of mark sheets submitted. A private medical college at Thandalam said the original mark of the girl and the one in the mark sheet submitted did not match and informed CB CID. The incident came to light on September 11 after the dean of the medical college got two e-mails about the impersonation, said a police source. 

Based on a complaint, the two were arrested from their house here. Later, they were taken to CB CID office at Theni. They were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. Investigation revealed that Mynavathi had allegedly contacted an agent and engaged another girl to write NEET for Priyanka, the source said.

KV Udit Surya of Chennai was booked after he got MBBS admission in government college at Theni by engaging a person to write the entrance test for him. After Surya and his father were arrested on September 25, three more students and their fathers were arrested. In October first week, CB CID officers nabbed an agent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp