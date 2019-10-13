Home States Tamil Nadu

HC orders proceedings against ex-panchayat chief

The judge noted that a vigilance and anti-corruption enquiry was on against Govindaraj.

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Assistant Director of Panchayats in Coimbatore district and the Block Development Officer at Sulur to initiate proceedings against A V Govindaraj, a former president of Arasur panchayat, who allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of `2.18 crore. Justice G Jayachandran gave the directive recently while disposing of a petition from R Arjunan, a former ward member of the panchayat between 2011 and 2016.

The judge noted that a vigilance and anti-corruption enquiry was on against Govindaraj. When action under Sec. 205 of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act was proposed against him, he had adopted all sorts of tactics till the expiry of his term. Hence, the contention of the petitioner is well-founded. If the BDO does not act with alacrity on the misappropriation charge, it will be difficult to recover the money from Govindaraj.

Hence the official should make all endeavors to receive the records or copies of the records from vigilance and anti-corruption department and initiate departmental proceedings at the earliest, preferably within three months, the judge said. Petitioner alleged that Govindaraj had caused a huge loss to Arasur panchayat by fabricating bills and abusing his power. He had illegally enriched himself to the tune of more than `2.18 crore between January 1, 2014, and March 31, 2015, alone. The sum will be higher for the remaining period.

Following a complaint from a local resident Kanakaraj alleging that Govindaraj had amassed wealth to the tune of `5.28 crore, an enquiry was conducted by vigilance and anti-corruption personnel and after finding a prima facie case, an FIR was registered on November 24, 2015, for offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 409 (criminal breach of trust)  IPC.

