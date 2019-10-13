Home States Tamil Nadu

Mamallapuram 2.0: Tourists flock into 'beautified town' after Modi-Xi meet

Mamallapuram which is known for its monuments, will now be remembered for the historic summit too, said tourists

Published: 13th October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists flock to get a glimpse of the 'beautified' Mamallapuram Photo| Debdatta Mallick

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping left Mamallapuram, hundreds of tourists on Saturday immediately gathered to get a feel of the 'beautified' temple town.

Pancha Rathas, Krishna's Butterball and the Lighthouse were thrown open to the public. However, much to the disappointment of the tourists, the Shore temple remained closed on Saturday for maintenance reasons and is expected to be opened only on Sunday.

In various places, arches made of fruits and vegetables were raised to welcome the leaders. The weight of the arches were about 3 tonnes, it is believed. The fruits and veggies include sweet lime, apple, bananas and brinjals. The local villagers took some of them for their houses before they were removed.

To hide the beach areas, beautifully painted make-shift walls were raised for about 500 metres near the shore temple and Krishna's Butterball.

The India-China flags were flying high in the medians of roads leading to the monuments. Most of the vendors, including the stone sculptors, opened their shops minutes after the summit was over.

Some of the temporary structures being taken down after the summit Photo| Debdatta Malick

Tourists who gathered after the summit said it was amusing to see Mamallapuram this way. ''In 40 years, the monuments have not looked this decorative with colourful lights. It was very beautiful and this
(event) will surely promote tourism. The government should maintain the place every day'' said Prabhakar B, a tourist.

Mamallapuram which is known for its monuments, will now be remembered for the historic summit too, said tourists. ''In the future, we can't talk about Mamallapuram without mentioning Indian Prime Minister
Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The place will tell good things about Indo-China relationship,'' said Senthil Kumar, another tourist.

''Like how Aththi Varadar brought Kancheepuram into prominence, Modi-Xi have boosted the popularity of Mamallapuram,'' added Kumar.

Civic facilities introduced in public places for the summit will remain for the use of locals. Various water tanks, waste bins and public toilets were kept near important monuments. Officials at Mamallapuram
Town Panchayat said these facilities will not be removed and it is for future use.

Though Mamallapuram bears a new look, all didn't go well for the locals in the past two days. They said they felt like they were under 'house-arrest' and could not even step out for an emergency.

Meanwhile, as the Chennai-Puducherry route was temporarily closed, the empty East Coast Road was a treat for bike-enthusiasts. Many bike riders geared up in sports and cruiser bikes taking this opportunity
to speed up.

Tourist inflow was in huge numbers on Saturday and more people are expected to visit the temple town Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi-Xi Mamallapuram tourists
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp