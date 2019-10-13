Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin will not come to power: Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that DMK president MK Stalin can never come to power in the State.

Published: 13th October 2019

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning for MR Muthamizhselvan, AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi by-election on Saturday here in Villupuram | EXPRESS

By Bagalavan Perier
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that DMK president MK Stalin can never come to power in the State. Campaigning for MR Muthamizhselvan, AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi bye-election, scheduled for October 21, at Vikravandi, Mundiambakkam, Radhapuram and V Sathanur, he said the DMK leader did not do “Thinnai Pracharam” (campaigning) and solve people’s problems when DMK was in power. But, now he is meeting people. What can he do now? He cannot come to power at all, he said. 

Palaniswami said the DMK ruler was spreading rumours wherever he went. “He started saying that my government will be dismissed in a month, two months, one year and two years. But, we continue to rule successfully even after two years and eight months. We are following in the footsteps of J Jayalalithaa. We are providing a good government by implementing welfare schemes for people.” 

He said Tamil Nadu tops the list in the country in education. Education was important for a country’s development. Hence, the AIADMK government was giving priority to the subject. He said for development of agriculture, water management plans were being implemented and Tamil Nadu. 

DMK gave false promises like waiver of loans and won in parliamentary elections, but it became useless. He said AIADMK government will continue even after next general elections. He requested voters to support the AIADMK nominee and teach a lesson to DMK, which was spreading lies.  

