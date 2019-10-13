Tamil Nadu Dalit boy attacked with knife by caste Hindu classmate

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, a Dalit student of a government school at Palamedu was attacked with a pencil knife allegedly by a caste Hindu classmate on Friday.

The victim, who said the other boy abused him by his caste name, was left with a shallow cut running down his spine.

According to police, the victim, who studies in Class IX and hails from Maravarpatti, was waiting for a bus with his friend after leaving the school premises on Friday evening.

The duo briefly left their school bags at the bus stand while they went to a nearby shop to buy some snacks.

Police said it was then that the classmate Somu (name changed), who also hails from Maravarpatti, hid the school bag of the victim's friend.

When the duo came back and realised the bag was missing, they questioned Somu.

Irked by this, Somu allegedly abused the victim using his caste name and whipped out a pencil knife that he is alleged to have used to inflict the cut running down the victim's back.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was later referred to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with Palamedu police on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 294 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating.

The father told Express the incident was unfortunate and the offender should be punished. Doctors treating the victim at GRH said the boy was stable.

"His skin was pierced with a sharp object. Tetanus vaccine was administrated and treatment is being given."

A teacher at the school told Express that Somu was regularly in trouble.

"Teachers tried to isolate him from other students because of his behaviour. He has already been punished for fighting with classmates and other such misbehaviour. Disciplinary action will be initiated against him now," the teacher said.

The school officials and members of the district Child Welfare Committee met the victim at GRH on Sunday.