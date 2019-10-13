Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Dalit boy attacked with knife by caste Hindu classmate

The victim alleged that his classmate abused the victim using his caste name before slashing his back with a pencil knife.

Published: 13th October 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purpose only.

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, a Dalit student of a government school at Palamedu was attacked with a pencil knife allegedly by a caste Hindu classmate on Friday.

The victim, who said the other boy abused him by his caste name, was left with a shallow cut running down his spine.

According to police, the victim, who studies in Class IX and hails from Maravarpatti, was waiting for a bus with his friend after leaving the school premises on Friday evening.

The duo briefly left their school bags at the bus stand while they went to a nearby shop to buy some snacks.

Police said it was then that the classmate Somu (name changed), who also hails from Maravarpatti, hid the school bag of the victim's friend.

When the duo came back and realised the bag was missing, they questioned Somu.

Irked by this, Somu allegedly abused the victim using his caste name and whipped out a pencil knife that he is alleged to have used to inflict the cut running down the victim's back.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was later referred to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with Palamedu police on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 294 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating.

The father told Express the incident was unfortunate and the offender should be punished. Doctors treating the victim at GRH said the boy was stable.

"His skin was pierced with a sharp object. Tetanus vaccine was administrated and treatment is being given."

A teacher at the school told Express that Somu was regularly in trouble.

"Teachers tried to isolate him from other students because of his behaviour. He has already been punished for fighting with classmates and other such misbehaviour. Disciplinary action will be initiated against him now," the teacher said.

The school officials and members of the district Child Welfare Committee met the victim at GRH on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu caste crime Madurai rural police Dalit boy attacked Tamil Nadu Dalit crimes
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Veera Pandian
    Thanks to the greatest of all - Ramasami Naicker who poisoned millions of innocent tamils with athiest
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp