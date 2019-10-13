Teachers with disabilities can seek early transfer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a Madras High Court directive, Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that teachers with disability can apply for general teachers transfer counselling before completion of three years in a government school in the existing posting.

Currently, any teacher who wants to apply for transfer counselling, can do so only after teaching in an allotted school for three years. This rule was introduced to ensure enough time for students and teachers to bond with each other and prevent teachers from seeking transfer every year.

Relaxation of the rule has been made to provide reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities, who may sometimes have great difficulty to travel to a particular school daily, owing to insufficient access.

The relaxation has been made for persons with complete blindness, over 40 per cent disabilities and those who have undergone kidney transplantation or brain tumour surgery, and suffering from cancer. Disability rights activists welcomed the move and said it will help teachers to find right posting.