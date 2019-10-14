EVMs shifted from Nanguneri at night: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday alleged that 30 Electronic Voting Machines meant for the October 21 Nanguneri Assembly by-election were shifted from the Nanguneri taluk office to the Tirunelveli Collectorate on Saturday midnight without informing any party. In a petition submitted to ECI and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, DMK organising secretary and MP RS Bharathi said no reason was assigned for the shifting of EVMs. He urged that the EVMS are restored to the original place.
