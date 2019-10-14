Police suspect missing couple from Dindigul to be murdered

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The police sent a letter requesting the Tahsildar and the doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore to be present when they dig up the purported spot where bodies of a couple were allegedly buried at Uthandavalasu in Vellakoil on Monday.

According to police, Selvaraj (50) and his wife Vasanthamani (42), residents of Dindigul district, went missing on October 10. They reportedly went to Selvaraj's elder sister Kannammal's house to invite her for their son Baskar's wedding and never returned.

Meanwhile, the police found an abandoned car on Karur-Tiruchi Road the next day. On investigating, they found that the car belonged to the missing couple. Gautam (32), son-in-law of the couple, visited the spot and confirmed it.

Later, when he visited Kannamal's house, he found a recently-dug pit near the house. A foul smell was also reportedly emanating from it. On Saturday, he lodged a complaint with the Vellakoil police, who decided to dig up the spot.