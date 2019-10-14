Home States Tamil Nadu

Police suspect missing couple from Dindigul to be murdered

While the couple's car was found abandoned on October 11, their son-in-law found a recently-dug pit and a foul smell coming near the house of the man's sister.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The police sent a letter requesting the Tahsildar and the doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore to be present when they dig up the purported spot where bodies of a couple were allegedly buried at Uthandavalasu in Vellakoil on Monday.

According to police, Selvaraj (50) and his wife Vasanthamani (42), residents of Dindigul district, went missing on October 10. They reportedly went to Selvaraj's elder sister Kannammal's house to invite her for their son Baskar's wedding and never returned.

Meanwhile, the police found an abandoned car on Karur-Tiruchi Road the next day. On investigating, they found that the car belonged to the missing couple. Gautam (32), son-in-law of the couple, visited the spot and confirmed it.

Later, when he visited Kannamal's house, he found a recently-dug pit near the house. A foul smell was also reportedly emanating from it. On Saturday, he lodged a complaint with the Vellakoil police, who decided to dig up the spot.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dindigul couple missing Tamil Nadu missing couple Dindigul Police TN couple murder
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp