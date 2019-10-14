Rangasamy spreading lies: Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said NR Congress chief N Rangasamy has been spreading false information about his government and people won’t believe him. Speaking in support of Congress candidate A Johnkumar at Rainbow Nagar, the CM said that J Jayalalithaa had once complained that Rangasamy won the 2011 assembly election with the support of AIADMK, but without informing party leaders, he had met the Lieutenant Governor and formed the government with the support of independent candidate.