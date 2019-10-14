Release arrested Puthiya Tamizhagam cadre, says TNCC chief

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: TNCC has demanded the release of Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) cadre who were arrested for allegedly laying siege to Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan last week when he was campaigning in Nanguneri Assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled for October 21. This is seen as a bid to secure the support of PT for the Congress candidate. TNCC president KS Alagiri said Moolakkaraipatti villagers staged the protest after PT announced it was coming out of AIADMK alliance.