Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu seaweed collectors seek to stay on islands

Kadal Paasi or seaweed is the real pearl for women who have took up the profession after their parents and grandparents.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rakkammal and Meenakshi have been collecting seaweed for forty years and share their experience during the Poromboke Let Fest on Sunday in Chennai.

Rakkammal and Meenakshi have been collecting seaweed for forty years and share their experience during the Poromboke Let Fest on Sunday in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the 5,000 women from 20-odd villages along Ramanathapuram Coast, pearls or fish from the sea are of little value. For the past four decades, they have been collecting seaweed to earn a livelihood, braving risks to life.

Two women from the Gulf of Mannar Women Seaweed Gatherers Collective presented glimpses into their lives at Poromboke Lec-Fest on Sunday.‘Kadal Paasi’ or seaweed is the real pearl for them who have took up the profession after their parents and grandparents.

Meenakshi, one of the seaweed collectors from Ramanathapuram, has been venturing 25 km into the sea since she was 10-years-old. Bits of cloth from an old saree are her makeshift gloves as plastics harm the seaweed, she said. “Around 10 women from my village start at 7 am in search of ‘Marikozhundhu Kadal Paasi’. This is the most common variety which is used in cooking. But as the government procures seaweed from foreign countries, we get minimal profit,” she added.

The main problem these women face is that they are not allowed to stay on the islands located along the coast. Seaweed is available in plenty in these islands. “Since 2010 we have been requesting the state to let us stay on these islands temporarily. But fearing our safety, the Coast Guard hasn’t given us permission,” said another seaweed collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Seaweed Ramanathapuram Ramanathapuram coast
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp