Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops list of PhD awardees for 2018

Karnataka stands second by awarding 5,020 PhD degrees while Uttar Pradesh is third with 3,996. Assam produced 3,676 degrees and Andhra was fifth with 2,615.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Graduate, academics, research

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of PhDs in 2018. It was awarded to 5,844 students according to an All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the results of which were released by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry recently.

Karnataka stands second by awarding 5,020 PhD degrees while Uttar Pradesh is third with 3,996. Assam produced 3,676 degrees and Andhra was fifth with 2,615.

Out of the 5,844 PhDs, 2,976 were awarded to girls and 2,868 to boys. The State also awarded number of degrees than last year when 4,551 students got PhDs. The Higher Education Department officials said that last year, the State increased stipend to research scholars from Rs 36,000 per annum to Rs 60,000 and disbursed Rs 60.48 lakh to 128 students. The State is also a top performer among larger States in gross enrolment ratio in the higher education sector with 49 per cent.

Academics have claimed that measures are taken to ensure the quality of PhD degrees. The University of Madras has put in place different mechanisms to ensure good quality of the PhD research papers. To check plagiarism, the university has formed doctoral committees to thoroughly examine the content. “We have also introduced a complete online system to monitor the progress of the PhD students and check, among other things, whether the research scholar has attended any national conference in the first year and presented a paper in the second year,” said Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras P Duraisamy. In 2018, 40,813 PhD degrees were awarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu PhDs
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp