Tiruchy PNB robbery case: Professional welder held after eight months of probe

The police found a similarity in the holes made in walls in both the Punjab National Bank robbery and Lalithaa Jewellery heist incidents.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

A special police team takes away Radha Krishnan who was arrested in relation with the Punjab National bank burglary case and the recovered evidences in Tiruchy on Monday

A special police team takes away Radha Krishnan who was arrested in relation with the Punjab National bank burglary case and the recovered evidences in Tiruchy on Monday (Express/ MK Ashok Kumar)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The investigation in the Lalithaa Jewellery case has led the police to bust a network of burglars that tried to rob several banks in Tiruchy.

On Monday, police arrested a gas welder Radha Krishnan (28) who had cut the private lockers and looted jewels along with his accomplices from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Pitchandarkoil near Tiruchy in January 2019.

In the past 8 months, though the police questioned more than 1000 persons, there was no breakthrough. They were finally able to get a lead in the bank robbery case following the arrest of two accused in the Lalithaa jewellery case.

It is said that these two persons, Murugan and Ganeshan, were also the masterminds behind the bank heist and also in the unsuccessful robbery attempts in three other banks around that time in the district. The breakthrough happened due to the similarity in the holes made in walls in both the PNB and Lalithaa incidents.

In the PNB robbery on January 28 this year, the burglars made a hole in one corner of a wall that led to the personal lockers room. Five lockers were broke open using gas cutters and jewels and cash were stolen. The stolen valuables from the lockers were summed up to 470 sovereign jewels and Rs 19 lakhs cash.

In the same month, failed attempts were reported at three financial firms each at Uppuliyapuram, Samayapuram and Manachanallur. In all these three attempts, gas welding equipment was used similiar to the PNB robbery.

The police recovered an empty gas cylinder and used metal cutting discs from the crime scenes and carried out their investigation. Strongly believing that a professional gas cutter might have involved in these incidents, the police team questioned more than 300 professional gas cutters alone in the district.

Finally, the police managed to arrest Radhakrishnan of Sengipatti village in Thanjavur. The police found that the hardware tools were purchased from a shop in Madurai district. Ganeshan, who was held from Madurai in the Lalithaa jewellery heist case, is a relative of Radhakrishnan.

"Radha Krishnan was hiding in Kannappatti village in Dindigul district. On Monday morning, we secured Radha Krishnan and brought him to Tiruchy . Primary investigation revealed that Murugan and Ganeshan were the mastermind behind the PNB burglary case too. Suresh, another Lalithaa heist case accused, was also involved in the PNB burglary." said Ziaul Haque, Superintendent of Police .

While three persons are currently under  police custody for Lalithaa case, the police are yet to recover the  stolen valuables in the PNB case.

  • The criminals Murugan and Suresh held in Lalithaa case are relatives. Similarly, Ganeshan and Radhakrishnan are relatives. Acquaintance between Murugan and Ganeshan blossomed while they were in same jail.
  • Radhakrishnan reportedly did not involve in Lalithaa jewellery burglary. He played role only in the PNB robbery.
  • The gang used to stay in rented houses in the district and prepared the list of possible targets - banks and jewellery - that are with weak security.
  • The dimension of the holes made in walls in both PNB and Lalithaa cases were same in size. Only lean persons could gain entry through these holes.
  • The criminals used metal hooks to climb compound walls near crime scenes. These hooks were recovered.
  • In the PNB robbery, the gang used walkie talkie for communication. They avoided mobile phones. They gang also stole the CCTV hard disc from the bank.
