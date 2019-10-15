Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin urges tanker lorry owners to call off strike

A lorry owner R Subramani said an agreement with Aavin was signed two years ago in December 2016 fixing lorry charges as `25 per kilometre.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Aavin Managing Director C Kamaraj has urged the cooperative’s contract tanker lorry owners to call off an indefinite strike they have announced from Wednesday saying that the “process for floating fresh tenders is underway.”The MD said, “Within a week, the whole task (tender process) would be completed. I can handle the situation. I assure customers that the milk supply would not be affected even for a day.” 

Alleging delay in issuing fresh tenders or renewing contracts, the tanker lorry owners on contract with Aavin on Monday announced an indefinite strike from Wednesday and demanded the cooperative to issue fresh tenders with revised rates. A lorry owner R Subramani said an agreement with Aavin was signed two years ago in December 2016 fixing lorry charges as Rs 25 per kilometre.

“After the contract period ended in 2018, Aavin never renewed contracts till now. Despite urging the cooperative to float tenders, no steps have been taken,” he said. Meanwhile, tender process that was initiated by Aavin in February this year was cancelled as per court direction as the cooperative’s elections were underway, Subramani said, adding few lorry owners petitioned the court seeking its intervention to direct Aavin to float fresh tenders. 

However, Subramani said, “As per a court’s directions, Aavin announced tenders with a deadline – 2pm on October 10. A total of 63 tanker lorry owners participated. But, the cooperative postponed the tender process without any announcement at 1.50 pm on the same day.”

