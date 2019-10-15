Bodies of missing couple exhumed in Vellakoil

Home States Tamil Nadu

After a spot autopsy, the mortal remains of Selvaraj and wife Vasanthamani were buried.

TIRUPUR: When 50-year-old Selvaraj, along with his wife, walked into his sister Kannamal’s house to invite her to the marriage of his son, he was attempting to bury the hatchet and makeup with her over a property dispute. That was October 10. Four days later, a team of police and revenue officials, in the presence of doctors from the government Coimbatore hospital, dug out their bodies from the property of Kannamal in Vellakoil.

After a spot autopsy, the mortal remains of Selvaraj and wife Vasanthamani were buried. Later, Kannamal and her son-in-law Nagendran were arrested for murder and conspiracy. Sources said, Selvaraj’s father Kaliyappa Gounder owned a four-acre tract. As the land was mired in dispute, with all family staking claim to it, Kaliyappa willed the property to Selvaraj’s son Baskar before dying. The land was later sold for Rs 43 lakh. Kannamal began nursing a grouse against Selvaraj after he refused to give her `5 lakh she wanted; she had to settle down for Rs 1 lakh. 

On October 10, Selvaraj and wife called on Kannammal to invite her to Baskar’s marriage. Their discussion soon touched upon the property dispute and slowly snowballed into a verbal duel. In a fit of rage, Kannamal’s son-in-law Nagendran hit the couple with a grinding stone, killing them on the spot. The duo dumped the bodies into a pit dug behind the house and filled it. Later, Nagendran drove the couple’s car away and abandoned it near Karur-Tiruchy road after sprinkling chilli powder to keep sniffer dogs at bay. 

When the couple failed to return, the family lodged a complaint with the police. The missing couple’s son-in-law Gautam (32) called on Kannamal to check the whereabouts of his in-laws. While coming out, he experienced a foul smell coming from a freshly-covered pit. Sensing something amiss, he lodged a complaint with the Vellakoil police on October 12.

