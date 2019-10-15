Home States Tamil Nadu

Dengue cases under control in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

The health minister held a surprise inspection at fever wards of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The contagious dengue fever is under control in the state and the disease could be cured when the patients report to government hospitals on time, said Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar during his surprise inspection at Thoothukudi medical college hospital on Tuesday.

The health minister held a surprise inspection at fever wards of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital in the presence of collector Sandeep Nanduri and minister for information and publicity Kadampur C Raju here on Tuesday.

Vijayabaskar told reporters that the government had intensified fever prevention measures across the state. "Of the 47 patients admitted for fever at Thoothukudi government medical college hospital, two had tested positive for dengue," he said adding appropriate treatments have been given to the patients.

The health minister appealed to the patients to report to equipped hospitals 'on time' so that the government would prevent life losses. "It is an easily treatable disease when treated on time without delay," he said.

However, dengue fever cases have been reportedly higher in five districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Dharmapuri. 

The minister further said that among those admitted for suspicious fever at hospitals, up to 10 per cent test positive for dengue fever. "It will be a challenging task until December and government is well prepared to ensure no life loss for dengue," he asserted.


 

