Home States Tamil Nadu

Same gang behind PNB and jewellery store heist?

The probe into the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case has led the Tiruchy Police to a network of burglars, who were allegedly behind the Punjab National Bank robbery in January this year.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh, one of the suspects in the Lalithaa jewellery heist case, being brought to the Tiruchy court on Monday | MK Ashok Kumar

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The probe into the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case has led the Tiruchy Police to a network of burglars, who were allegedly behind the Punjab National Bank robbery in January this year. The police on Monday arrested Radha Krishnan (28), a gas welder, who, along with his accomplices, broke open private lockers at the PNB and stole 470 sovereigns of gold and `19 lakh cash.

Over the past eight months, police have questioned over 1,000 people in connection with the case. However, it was the Lalithaa Jewellery heist that became the turning point. Murugan and Ganeshan, arrested in the jewellery heist case, are said to be the masterminds of the PNB robbery too. Police say they also made unsuccessful attempts to rob three other banks in the district.  

Murugan

Like a hole in the wall
Police say it’s the ‘similarity’ in the holes drilled on walls that led them to conclude both PNB and Lalithaa Jewellery were targeted by the same gang. The size and dimension of holes drilled in both these cases were almost same. The holes were small, and only a thin person could pass through it. In the PNB case, burglars had made a hole in the corner of the locker room wall.

Friends from jail 
While Murugan and Ganeshan became friends in jail, Suresh is related to the former and Radha Krishnan to the latter. Police say Radha Krishnan was only involved in the PNB case, not in the jewellery store heist. It was the size and dimension of holes drilled in both cases that led the police to the gang

Cops questions over 300 welders 

In January, three other failed attempts to rob financial firms were reported in the districts. Gas welding equipment had been used in these attempts too. Police recovered an empty gas cylinder and metal cutting devices from the crime scenes in these cases. Following this, over 300 professional gas welders/cutters were questioned in the district.    

Breakthrough
Inquiries led them to Radha Krishnan, a native of Thanjavur district. Police found he had purchased the hardware and tools from a shop in Madurai. Ganeshan, held in connection with the Lalithaa case, is from Madurai. He also happens to be related to Radha Krishnan.  “Radha Krishnan was hiding in Kannappatti village in Dindigul. We secured him on Monday morning and brought him to Tiruchy. Primary inquiries reveal that Murugan and Ganeshan are the masterminds behind the PNB burglary too. 

Suresh, another accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case, was also involved in the PNB case,” says SP Ziaul Haque. As they were currently under the city police custody for Lalithaa case, recovery of stolen items in the PNB case is taking time.

2 accused in jewellery heist case appear in court

Tiruchy: Police produced Suresh and Ganeshan, arrested in connection with the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case, before the magistrate in Tiruchy court on Monday. The magistrate sent Suresh to seven days’ police custody till October 21 and Ganeshan was kept in judicial custody till October 25. Radha Krishan, arrested in the PNB case, was expected to be produced before the magistrate later at night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalithaa Jewellery heist case
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp