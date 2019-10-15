Same gang behind PNB and jewellery store heist?

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The probe into the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case has led the Tiruchy Police to a network of burglars, who were allegedly behind the Punjab National Bank robbery in January this year. The police on Monday arrested Radha Krishnan (28), a gas welder, who, along with his accomplices, broke open private lockers at the PNB and stole 470 sovereigns of gold and `19 lakh cash.

Over the past eight months, police have questioned over 1,000 people in connection with the case. However, it was the Lalithaa Jewellery heist that became the turning point. Murugan and Ganeshan, arrested in the jewellery heist case, are said to be the masterminds of the PNB robbery too. Police say they also made unsuccessful attempts to rob three other banks in the district.

Murugan

Like a hole in the wall

Police say it’s the ‘similarity’ in the holes drilled on walls that led them to conclude both PNB and Lalithaa Jewellery were targeted by the same gang. The size and dimension of holes drilled in both these cases were almost same. The holes were small, and only a thin person could pass through it. In the PNB case, burglars had made a hole in the corner of the locker room wall.

Friends from jail

While Murugan and Ganeshan became friends in jail, Suresh is related to the former and Radha Krishnan to the latter. Police say Radha Krishnan was only involved in the PNB case, not in the jewellery store heist. It was the size and dimension of holes drilled in both cases that led the police to the gang

Cops questions over 300 welders

In January, three other failed attempts to rob financial firms were reported in the districts. Gas welding equipment had been used in these attempts too. Police recovered an empty gas cylinder and metal cutting devices from the crime scenes in these cases. Following this, over 300 professional gas welders/cutters were questioned in the district.

Breakthrough

Inquiries led them to Radha Krishnan, a native of Thanjavur district. Police found he had purchased the hardware and tools from a shop in Madurai. Ganeshan, held in connection with the Lalithaa case, is from Madurai. He also happens to be related to Radha Krishnan. “Radha Krishnan was hiding in Kannappatti village in Dindigul. We secured him on Monday morning and brought him to Tiruchy. Primary inquiries reveal that Murugan and Ganeshan are the masterminds behind the PNB burglary too.

Suresh, another accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case, was also involved in the PNB case,” says SP Ziaul Haque. As they were currently under the city police custody for Lalithaa case, recovery of stolen items in the PNB case is taking time.

2 accused in jewellery heist case appear in court

Tiruchy: Police produced Suresh and Ganeshan, arrested in connection with the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case, before the magistrate in Tiruchy court on Monday. The magistrate sent Suresh to seven days’ police custody till October 21 and Ganeshan was kept in judicial custody till October 25. Radha Krishan, arrested in the PNB case, was expected to be produced before the magistrate later at night.