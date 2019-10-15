SRIHER holds 30th convocation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Competency-based curriculum notified by the Medical Council of India for Under Graduate and Post Graduate medical programmes commencing from 2019-20, would certainly produce well-trained medical professionals, offering efficient healthcare services to the society, said D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission.

Delivering the 30th convocation address of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research here on Monday, D P Singh also commended SRIHER’s Nodal Centre for Medical Education Technologies for its contribution in designing competency based curriculum notified by the MCI for UG and PG medical programmes.

Singh also presented gold medals to 88 graduates for their meritorious performance. V R Venkataachalam, Chancellor, conferred the degrees and R V Sengutuvan, Pro Chancellor, distributed certificates to 1,080 graduates including Ph.D, super specialities, post graduate, MBBS, BDS and other disciplines.