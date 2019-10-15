Home States Tamil Nadu

SRIHER holds 30th convocation

Singh also presented gold medals to 88 graduates for their meritorious performance.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

30th convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Competency-based curriculum notified by the Medical Council of India for Under Graduate and Post Graduate medical programmes commencing from 2019-20, would certainly produce well-trained medical professionals, offering efficient healthcare services to the society, said D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission.

Delivering the 30th convocation address of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research here on Monday, D P Singh also commended SRIHER’s Nodal Centre for Medical Education Technologies for its contribution in designing competency based curriculum notified by the MCI for UG and PG medical programmes.

Singh also presented gold medals to 88 graduates for their meritorious performance. V R Venkataachalam, Chancellor, conferred the degrees and R V Sengutuvan, Pro Chancellor, distributed certificates to 1,080 graduates including Ph.D, super specialities, post graduate, MBBS, BDS and other disciplines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp