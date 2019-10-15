Home States Tamil Nadu

Tributes paid to Dr. Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary in Rameswaram

Ramanathapuram district collector K Veera Raghava Rao paid floral tributes at the memorial while Kalam's relatives led by his elder brother Muthu Muhammad Meera Maraikkayar held special prayers.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:26 PM

Dr. Kalam's family members and relatives pray in Kalam Memorial to remember Former President Kalam on his birth anniversary at Rameswaram.

Dr. Kalam's family members and relatives pray in Kalam Memorial to remember Former President Kalam on his birth anniversary at Rameswaram. ( Photo | P Ponmalar )

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Former President APJ Abdul Kalam was remembered here on his 88th birth anniversary with the late scientist's family and the district administration paying tributes at his memorial here.

The leader's memorial at Pekarumbu was dazzling with electrical lights and floral arrangements, as there was a steady stream of visitors including school children who paid homage to the former president.

ALSO WATCH | APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th Birth Anniversary: Saluting India’s Missile Man

School children also paid floral tributes and took a pledge to follow Kalam's ideals.

An American Indians Association, as part of honouring the late leader's services, presented a prize for Global Peace, which was handed over to Maraikkayar.

An artist from Salem drew a portrait of the former president.

