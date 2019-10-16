Ambulance scam: Hospital out of govt scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department suspended the Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital from Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and began investigation after allegations that it was bribing 108 ambulance staff to get patients to the hospital.

Speaking to Express, health department official said, “We have suspended the Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital from the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and we have began inquiry. More details will be revealed after the inquiry”.

Recently GVK-EMRI, an agency that operates 108 ambulance for the Health Department, sacked 10 contract 108 ambulance staff and suspended 11 others after conducting inquiry on the allegations.

The HR team of the agency began inquiry, an official source said, adding that 10 staff were sacked after allegations were proved and 11 suspended. Further probe is on, he said