BU VC search committee interacted with ten shortlisted candidates

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst demands from sections of the academic community, which demanded the Governor to scrap the present Bharathair University Vice Chancellor search committee and constitute a new committee afresh, the search committee on Tuesday had an interaction with the ten candidates it shortlisted earlier.

On July 31, Higher Education department constituted the search committee which was headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary M Sheela Priya and former VCs C Subramaniam and SP Thyagarajan as other two members of the committee. The committee invited applications from the VC aspirants and received a total of 147 applications.

Scrutinizing the applications the committee shortlisted ten candidates for personnel interaction, based on a scoring pattern awarding marks for various aspects like educational profile, teaching, research, resource generation, recognition and awards, academic and administrative governance, extension or community service, national , international higher education committees/collaborations/expertise, vision for the university.

The short-listing of candidates had come in for criticism from a section of academic community including Association of University Teachers, Aided College Teachers University and few of the VC aspirants.

In this backdrop, the search committee on Tuesday had an interaction with the ten shortlisted candidates. Based on the interaction with these ten candidates, the search committee will shortlist three names and submit the panel of names to the Governor Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit. The governor will appoint one among them as the new VC of Bharathiar University.

According to sources, the ten shortlisted candidates are PS Mohan, former Registrar (in charge) of Bharathiar University, RM Kathiresan, professor (Agriculture) of Annamalai University, V Rajendran, principal of Dr NGP Arts and Science College, S Ponnusamay, professor (Mathematic) of IIT, Madras, R Jagannathan, professor (Agronomy) of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, N Chandrasekaran, professor (Geotechnology), Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, S Vincent, professor (Zoology) of Loyola College, P Kaliraj, former Vice Chancellor (in charge), S Sivanesan, former Registrar (in charge) and D Arivuoli, professor of Crystal Growth Centre.

The Bharathiar University remains headless, following the suspension of former VC A Ganapathy, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, which caught him red handed while accepting bribe.