CM Palaniswami commends Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday congratulated economists Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo, who have won the Nobel prize for evolving programmes for poverty alleviation. The CM, in his message, said,” On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I wholeheartedly congratulate you.”

Palaniswami also recalled that the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-Pal), run by Banerjee and Duflo, had signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with the TN government in 2014 and had been undertaking 15 research works in seven subjects so far. The government has been evolving welfare schemes in association with many scholars.