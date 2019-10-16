Home States Tamil Nadu

'Consider Rajiv murder convict's leave plea within three weeks'

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State Home (Prison V) department to consider the representation filed by the mother of one of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State Home (Prison V) department to consider the representation filed by the mother of one of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts seeking leave for her son from prison.

Disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by P Rajeswari of Virudhunagar, mother of one of the convicts Ravi alias Ravichandran, a bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh, directed the Principal Secretary of Home (Prison V) department to consider and take decision on the representation filed by Rajeswari on March 27, 2019 for the leave, within three weeks.

Rajeswari submitted in her petition that her son has undergone more than 27 years of imprisonment. He has been granted leave only four times so far and that too only by court order, she stated.

Pursuant to a petition filed by her in 2018 seeking a similar relief, the court had directed her to file a fresh representation specifying duration of leave as per Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, the petitioner recalled, adding that though such a representation was sent to the government on March 27, 2019 and it remained unanswered.

