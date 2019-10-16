Duo yet to reveal NEET impersonator’s name

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CB-CID told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the medical student KV Udit Suriya and his father KS Venkatesan, arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation case, have not yet revealed the name of the impersonator.

Appearing on behalf of the CB-CID, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that the duo was not cooperating with the investigation and that Venkatesan has still not revealed the name of the impersonator engaged by them to write the examination on behalf of Suriya.



It was also informed to the court that Venkatesan, pursuant to dismissal of his bail plea by a Judicial Magistrate(JM) court, had moved another petition on Monday before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Theni.

Recording the facts, Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the case, directed the Registry of the High Court Bench to call for Venkatesan’s bail plea documents from the Sessions Court to hear the same along with Suriya’s petition at the next hearing on October 17. Earlier, the judge orally questioned the CB-CID as to why they have not sought for the custody of the two accused.



The father-son duo was nabbed by the CB-CID from Tirupati on September 25 and subsequently was arrested the following day. Their judicial custody was recently extended by the Theni JM court till October 24. So far, the CB-CID has apprehended nine persons, including a broker and four students and their parents in connection with the case.

Bail pleas rejected once again

The Theni Judicial Magistrate Court dismissed the bail petitions of two students Rahul and Praveen and their fathers who were arrested in NEET impersonation case. The bail petitions were filed on September 30. This is the third time the court rejected their bail petitions. Meanwhile, CB-CID police on Monday took one-day custody of Irfan, who had surrendered before Salem court in connection with the scam, and produced him before the court on Tuesday. Magistrate Panneer Selvam extended his judicial remand till October 25. Later Irfan was taken to Theni Prison. It may be recalled that Udit Suriya, another student, secured a seat in Government Theni Medical College using an impersonator. Suriya and his father Venkatesan are lodged in Madurai Central Prison. Following inquiries with them, police arrested students Rahul, Praveen and Priyanga and their parents in connection to the scam.