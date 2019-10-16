Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest dept moots Kadavur reserve area as sanctuary

The Forest department has submitted a proposal to the State government to declare as sanctuary the 6,000-hectare reserve forest in Karur, Dindigul and a small portion in Tiruchy.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:42 AM

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In an attempt to preserve animals like the slender loris and jackal, the Forest department has submitted a proposal to the State government to declare as sanctuary the 6,000-hectare reserve forest in Karur, Dindigul and a small portion in Tiruchy. The department also plans to create a treking route in the reserve area to promote tourism.

The forest consist of hills and dense dry areas. Smaller animals like the slender loris, jackal and mongoose can be found in the reserve. The grey slender loris, popularly known as ‘Thevangu’, is the largest animal to be found in the forest and can be seen in the Kadavur area of the central region. However, their numbers are dwindling due to deforestation and poaching, The Forest department has submitted proposals to the State government to turn the area into a sanctuary and sources said works would begin soon. Speaking to TNIE, V Thirunavukkarasar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Tiruchy Circle, said, “According to the 2017-2018 wildlife census, the slender loris is the most commonly seen species in the forest area. There are roughly 3,000 to 3,500 slender lorises in the Kadavur reserve. To preserve the animal and also the ecosystem, we proposed the plan to the government.”

He added that once the proposal is accepted for an exclusive park for the slender loris, the developmental process wold take place in several phases. Being an arboreal species, slender lorises are facing difficulty in moving from tree to tree in search of food because of deforestation. The Forest department would plant more trees and also encourage farmers who have land close to the forest area to do the same. This would increase green cover.

Since  the district has minimal number of tourist attractions, as a part of the exclusive proposal, there are plans to start a trekking package in Kadavur.

TAGS
sanctuary loris jackal treking route
