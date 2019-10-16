It was cadre who put up banner out of ‘love & affection’: Jayagopal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A daughter lost her life in the process of welcoming a daughter-in-law, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday, referring to the death of techie Subashri in a road mishap after a hoarding put up for the wedding of former councillor C Jayagopal’s son fell on her.

The court made the oral observation while hearing the bail plea of Jayagopal. In his bail petition, Jayagopal submitted that it was his party cadre who put up the banners, out of ‘love and affection’, and he had no role in it. Police mechanically included his name in the FIR without conducting proper probe, he alleged.

Justice CV Karthikeyan, following a plea from government counsel seeking time to file the counter-affidavit, adjourned the matter till Thursday (October 17).